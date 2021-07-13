From July 19, new laws will apply to shopping at Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Home Bargains.

As the final lockdown limitations ease, supermarket rules are poised to alter once more as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the public yesterday night to confirm that all lockout restrictions, including the legal obligation to wear a face mask indoors, will be lifted as of July 19.

People will no longer be required to wear face masks or socially isolate themselves as of Monday, July 19.

These laws will apply to supermarkets and stores as well.

The steps were supposed to take place on June 21, but because the government’s four main conditions had not been met, the country was unable to proceed with the relaxation of limitations.

Everything will change next week.

Despite the loosening of limits and the removal of legal requirements, supermarkets and stores may opt to implement their own standards, so it’s vital to double-check before going.

From July 19, the following rules will apply to shoppers:

There will be no more social distance.

From July 19, there will be no legal restrictions on social contact, as the rule of six indoors and the rule of thirty outside, which formerly regulated meetings, will both be abolished.

This means that groups of any size will be able to buy together.

The one-metre rule has also been abolished.

The one-metre-plus rule will be abolished in shops and supermarkets, allowing you to shop as if it were 2019.

Wearing facial masks can help you look younger.

The wearing of a face mask will no longer be compulsory by law.

Guidance will be provided, with the suggestion that people may opt to conceal their faces in enclosed and crowded settings, but this will be entirely voluntary.

“We will stick to our plan to lift legal restrictions and social distancing,” Boris Johnson said in his speech, “but we expect and recommend that people wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces where they come into contact with people they don’t normally meet, such as on public transportation.”

“At step 4, the government will remove outstanding legal limits on social contact and life events, and open the remaining closed settings,” according to official government instructions.

