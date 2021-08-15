From Japan to Liverpool, meet the four-time world champion wrestler.

Lizzy Evans dreamed of becoming a wrestler since she was four years old, and even told her peers at school that she was one before her dreams came true.

She was handed a flier about a club in Runcorn after begging her mother for tickets when WWE came to Liverpool, and she’s never looked back.

Lizzy, from Huyton, said she experienced shivers the first time she went into the ring at the age of 13 and knew she was exactly where she should be after waiting a year to be old enough to join.

Chef paedophile wanted to ‘shower romantically’ with a 13-year-old girl.

“I remember just glancing over at my mum when I was in the ring and knowing it was exactly where I wanted to be,” the now 22-year-old added.

“I grew up watching wrestling on television and always admired it, so I knew I wanted to try it.”

Lizzy admitted that she struggled to grasp the sport during her first two years of training, citing challenges with confidence and balance.

“I just battled through the obstacles and realized I was exactly where I wanted to be and knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my life,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“It was all I imagined it would be when I was a little kid, and more.”

Lizzy, affectionately known as “The Liver Bird,” started wrestling at summer camps like Pontins when she was offered the chance to fly to Japan and battle for Stardom for a month when she turned 17.

“Even now, I can’t believe it happened,” Lizzy remarked. It occurred at a time when wrestling was extremely popular in Japan.

“I got a great deal of knowledge, learned a great deal, and obtained a great deal of experience, all of which I still have now.

“It was a major tick off my bucket list at the moment, and it was my greatest achievement so far in my wrestling career.”

Other items on the 22-year-bucket old’s list include meeting LFC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and being able to wrestle full-time.

Lizzy’s career has taken off since her return from Japan. “The summary has come to an end.”