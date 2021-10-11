From her hospice bed, a dying woman says her final goodbyes to her beloved horse and dogs.

From her hospice bed, a terminally sick woman in England was able to say her final goodbyes to her beloved horse and two dogs.

Jan Holman, 68, was able to say her final goodbyes to her horse Bob and two King Charles Spaniels, Monty and Rowley, from the comfort of her bed at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Chester, northern England.

Holman had been transferred to the Hospice of the Good Shepherd a month previously and missed her animals.

“Following her arrival at the hospice, our care team soon discovered that patient Jan Holman had some very close friends in her life, and following a period of four weeks in hospital, she was missing them greatly,” a hospice spokeswoman wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Monty and Rowley, as well as Bob, a very gorgeous 15.2 piebald Cob, were among her companions.”

The hospice released moving photos of Jan reaching out through the window to pat Bob and holding one of her dogs who had been brought to her bedside.

While Holman was unable to leave her bed, she was pleased to be able to touch Bob once again after personnel wheeled her to the window.

Bob was able to stick his head through the open window and nuzzle her neck and lap, according to the hospice representative.

Dennis Holman, Holman’s 46-year-old husband, expressed his happiness that his wife was able to say her final goodbyes to her beloved dogs.

“It was just such a relief once Jan was moved from the hospital to the hospice in Chester and we were able to have named visitors who could come and see Jan on a regular basis, but we never imagined that we would be able to include our dogs Monty and Rowley and Jan’s horse Bob on the visiting list,” Dennis wrote on Facebook.

“I really can’t believe what the workers here at the hospice have done for me,” Holman said afterwards. I was still riding Bob every day until a few weeks ago, and he is such a crucial part of my life that I have missed him greatly.

