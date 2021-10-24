From her bedroom, a 22-year-old woman creates clothes for TV personalities.

Megan Ruiter, from Birkenhead, Wirral, spends her days and nights making unique outfits for Love Island and The Only Way is Essex contestants.

She recently completed a four-year school at Liverpool John Moores University and launched her own fashion label, Ruiter, which specializes on partywear and special occasion outfits.

Megan knew she wanted to work in fashion since she was seven years old, when her stepfather taught her how to sew.

She claims to be frequently commended on her sewing speed, claiming to be able to complete a full outfit in under two hours.

Ruiter.co.uk is her website. Her Instagram account currently has over 15,900 followers, and she still produces every single piece sold herself, despite moving out of her bedroom with the support of her mother Gail Formston and stepfather Malcolm, both 51.

Megan expressed herself as follows: “I’d like to be in a position to hire someone in the future; it may be difficult at times, especially when I’m working and going to school.

“I’m now working from our extension, and my family has been quite helpful.”

Megan’s business has continued to grow since she graduated from university, she said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with celebrities like Gabby Allen and Georgia Steel.

“Jess Wright’s [from The Only Way is Essex]hen party outfit was featured in a magazine and on the internet, and I designed it.

“It was incredible to witness and experience.

“Every now and then, one of my pals will write me on Instagram and ask, ‘Is this yours?’ with a photo of a frock.”

Megan has also been able to refine her style as a result of the frenzy of celebrity special requests.

She stated, ” “I don’t think I had an overarching style when I first started; I had a little bit of everything.

“However, I’m really creating my own style now, and I’m more aware of who my customer is,” she says.

Megan is sewing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from her bedroom, but she has great plans for her business.

“I am quite ambitious, and I would want to see,” she remarked.

