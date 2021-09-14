From “Hamilton” to “The Book of Mormon,” here are 15 shows to see as Broadway reopens.

Broadway will resume on September 14 in New York City, with a series of performances beginning on Tuesday.

The reopening heralds the long-awaited return of the city’s theatrical sector, which had been on hold for more than a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are now on pace to allow full capacity Broadway performances to resume beginning this September, bringing back this treasured world-famous attraction,” former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated in a statement in May.

According to Broadway.org, the official website of The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway theater industry, all owners and operators of the 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require COVID-19 vaccinations for audience members, performers, backstage crew, and theater staff for all performances through October this year.

Masks will also be necessary for audience members inside the theater, save in some areas where eating or drinking is permitted, according to the website.

We take a look at some of the Broadway plays that are reopening.

Hamilton

From September 14th to September 14th Tickets start at roughly $57. For more information, see the Hamilton website.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical “America’s Flaming Past” delves at “America’s fiery past.”

The Lion King is a story about a lion who

From September 14th to September 14th Tickets start at roughly $99. For more information, go to The Lion King’s website.

According to The Broadway League website, the musical adaption of the same-named film has been seen by over 95 million people around the world to date.

Chicago

From September 14th to September 14th Tickets start at roughly $49.50. For more information, see the Chicago website.

The six-time Tony Award winner, two-time Olivier Award winner, and Grammy Award winner returns to the stage with hit songs including “All That Jazz” and “Razzle Dazzle.”

Wicked

From September 14th to September 14th Tickets start at roughly $99. For more information, see the Wicked website.

Wicked relates the narrative of what happened in Oz long before Dorothy (from the Wizard of Oz film) arrived.

Aladdin

Dates: Starting September 28th Tickets start at roughly $66. For further information, see the Aladdin website.

The musical adapted from the Disney film of the same name features five tracks from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack as well as some original songs.

It’s the Moulin Rouge! The Broadway Musical

From September 24th through October 24th Tickets start at roughly $99. The Moulin Rouge is a must-see! For further information, see the Musical website.

“A new” is featured in the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film. This is a brief summary.