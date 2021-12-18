From film locations to boat stays, here’s how to spend a day in Liverpool if you’re a superhero lover.

Liverpool is no stranger to welcome a hero, with the likes of Captain America, Batman, and even Harry Potter battling enemies and defeating monsters.

The city also holds the North West’s largest Comic Con, which continues to rise in popularity each year.

Unfortunately for superhero enthusiasts, it is only a once-a-year event; but, our sister site, 2Chill, has compiled a list of ways to experience superhero connections on a daily basis in Merseyside.

Visit the Filming Sites

Aside from London, which is a media hotspot, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities in the UK.

Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Peaky Blinders, and, most recently, Channel 4’s It’s a Sin have all featured it.

According to VisitLiverpool, 2018 was one of the busiest years in the Liverpool Film Office’s 30-year existence, with over 366 distinct film and television productions filmed in the city and surrounding area.

This translates to more than 1,380 film days, thus their calendars were jam-packed that year.

Actor Chris Evans had visited Liverpool a few years before for some filming at Stanley Dock, which would subsequently be featured in Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger.

However, the American superhero wasn’t alone, as he brought with him around 500 cast and crew people to help convert the Victorian docks into 1940s New York.

When film director Matt Reeves brought Robert Pattinson’s The Batman to Merseyside, Liverpool switched from being decked up as New York to posing as Gotham City.

The Royal Liver building, North Liverpool, and the historic St. George’s Hall will all appear in the highly anticipated DC picture, which is set to be released next March, with a show-stopping scene reportedly taking place on the Liver building.

There are a lot of comic books.

There is a "geek culture" café in Liverpool that specializes on trading card games, board games, and video games.