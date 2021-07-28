From every viewpoint, Everton and Hummel’s new third kit is stunning.

Evertonians can now see their new hummel third kit for the 2021/22 season from every angle after it was unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Everton’s pioneering away strip from the late 1950s has been reimagined in white, navy, and yellow.

The outfield jersey has ‘Royal Navy’ blue shorts and socks with yellow detailing, while the goalkeeper outfit has a two-tone orange shirt with orange shorts and orange socks with white decoration.

The motifs on both the outfield and goalie shirts are inspired by the bow of a ship and pay homage to hummel’s famed chevrons.

The kit will be worn for the first time when Rafa Benitez’s side takes on Mexican club Pumas in Florida on Wednesday night, and we’ve put together a gallery of photographs showing the shirt from various angles.

“I’ve always enjoyed taking part in kit photos because it’s all about that fresh start, that new season, and getting ready to give your all again, for the squad and the fans,” Blues defender Ben Godfrey said of the kit.

“I got so much love from the fans in my first season here, and it was a shame I didn’t get to play in front of them more, especially at Goodison Park.

“I genuinely like all three kits – I enjoy how different they are – and I can’t wait to go out in them in front of a stadium full of Evertonians.”

“I’m a big fan of this kit,” Tom Davies remarked. As I’ve previously stated, I’d love to create a kit someday, and I appreciate seeing the new kits each year because it brings back memories of being a youngster.

“All three uniforms look fantastic this year, so it will be fantastic to see the fans back at Goodison Park and at stadiums across the country supporting us and wearing these colours.”