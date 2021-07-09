From every viewpoint, Everton and Hummel’s new home uniform for 2021/22

Evertonians can now see their new hummel home kit for the 2021/22 season from every aspect after it was unveiled on Friday morning.

The kit, which includes a two-tone patterned blue shirt, white shorts with royal blue and yellow trim, and white socks, may be purchased beginning Thursday, July 15.

Evertonians from all around the world have contributed to the kit’s debut film by mimicking the shirt’s distinctive pattern and contributing user-generated videos of their ideas being brought to life.

The video shows the unique dazzle pattern being recreated as a stunning piece of sand art on the Bellarine Peninsular in Victoria, Australia, and incorporated into an eye-catching hairstyle at a barber studio in Ireland, as well as the artistic abilities of a Chinese nail artist, Malaysian carpenter, Greek graphic designer, and US-based baker.

The dazzle pattern was inspired by the city of Liverpool and its docks’ role in painting military ships with creative and bright liveries during World War I. The employment of contrasting shapes, tones, and colors, the invention of a British marine artist, was incredibly efficient at concealing a vessel’s size, speed, distance, and direction, baffling the enemy at sea.

The tactic is still commemorated in Liverpool with an operating Mersey ferry called “Everybody Razzle Dazzle,” which was painted to memorialize the dazzle ships in 2014 as part of the city’s First World War centennial events.

Fans may also get a detailed look at the kit from every angle owing to a series of pictures that detail it.

The crest, sleeve, chest, and neck are all zoomed in to show the detail.