From email lists to fitness applications, Brits use a variety of methods to make themselves ‘trackable.’

Accepting cookies, accessing public Wi-Fi, and even owning a smart washing machine, according to experts, are just a few of the ways people make themselves “trackable.”

Others are also guilty of subscribing to mailing lists and sharing fitness accomplishments through apps, which can lead to personal information being accessed by others.

Experts found that practically all internet-connected devices can follow people due to technology included in them, such as processor chips, software, and sensors that collect data.

All internet-connected devices, including smart watches, tablets, laptops, and even doorbells, are typically monitored and controlled remotely.

Devices with voice command capabilities can also listen in on – and record – conversations.

Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy specialist at NordVPN, also discussed how harmful public Wi-Fi can be, revealing that it essentially gets users online in return for vital sign-on data like email addresses, social network profiles, and phone numbers.

The findings came after a survey of 2,000 persons revealed that one in every eight adults uses public Wi-Fi at least once a day, with 15% doing so multiple times a week.

While connecting to public Wi-Fi, nearly four out of ten have utilized social media channels with auto log in, and 37% have signed into their personal emails.

More than a quarter have also filled out a form containing personal information such as their name, address, or phone number, and 24% have utilized a public Wi-Fi hotspot to access an online banking app.

Hotels (47 percent), restaurants (47 percent), and airports (47 percent) were determined to be the most popular venues to log on (37 percent).

Concerningly, 24% believe their data is generally secure when using public Wi-Fi, but experts warn that the ease comes at the expense of people’s personal information and privacy.

“When you use “free” Wi-Fi, there’s a strong possibility it’s managed by a third-party operator who gets you online in exchange for your valuable sign-on data,” Daniel Markuson said.

“What may surprise you is that certain hotspot providers are going a step further and surreptitiously tracking the whereabouts of millions of users – even after they’ve left the institution.

“Using a VPN encrypts your data, secures your online identity by masking your IP address, and allows you to.”

