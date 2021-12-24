From December 1991, a terrifying St Luke’s kidnapping.

It all began at 7 p.m. on a foggy December evening in 1991, when the Edwards family of Dovecot decided to go late Christmas shopping in Liverpool city centre.

Mr Edwards took his wife and four children into town in his old Volvo estate, and finding a parking spot proved to be a tremendous challenge, as it always is.

While his three sons and daughter marveled at the stunning Christmas lights and decorations along the streets, Mr Edwards drove around urgently looking for a parking spot.

Abbey, the Edwards’ youngest child, was just six years old at the time. She adored Christmas and had been begging her parents for days to take her to Church Street to see the large fir tree decorated with colored lights.

As Abbey’s father grumbled about finding a parking spot for the Volvo, her mother pointed to a small side street named Bold Place, which runs from Berry Street to Roscoe Street, passing by the back of St Luke’s Church.

“You’re a genius,” says the other. Mr Edwards thanked his wife before turning left and driving along the dimly illuminated cobblestone road that was slightly slope.

The kids immediately leaped out of the car as soon as it was parked, and all four of them began asking their parents what they were getting for Christmas. An chilly fog flowed down the street in the meanwhile.

Mr Edwards double-checked that the car doors were closed before having a quick conversation with his wife on where they should go first. Mrs Edwards insisted on going to Dixons first to get a CD player for her sister, so he went to a shop on Bold Street to buy his father a cardigan.

The children then began to argue, claiming that they needed to travel to several toy stores first. "Awright, will you all just quiet up!" yelled Mr Edwards. Mr Edwards' heart skipped a beat as he observed something as the family was about to walk away. He looked about Bold Place with a dreadful expression on his face and whispered, "Where's Abbey?" Everyone took a quick peek around.