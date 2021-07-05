From chip thieves to bait stealers, the most ‘crazy’ Liverpool seagulls

Seagulls are as prevalent as mud in Liverpool city centre, whether you love them or detest them.

A frightening bird attacked a guy, leaving him with bloody head wounds, according to the ECHO.

Natalie Stewart, 28, said her father was left in a state of disbelief after being swooped on over the weekend.

When the aerial bombardment occurred, Natalie says her father was walking his new puppy along Upton Bridle Path in Widnes.

She stated to the ECHO: “It was squawking pretty loudly on top of the lamp post, as it often is, and then it swooped.

“He crouched down to dodge it and continued going, but the next thing he knew, it smacked him in the back of the head.

“It had obviously gone up, turned around, and then slammed into him from behind.”

The beak of the seagull inflicted three wounds on her father’s head.

Readers of ECHO were moved by the tale and shared their own terrifying encounters with the seashore scavengers.

“Earlier this year, I watched a seagull kill a pigeon in Williamson Square and start eating it,” Phil Owens said, adding that the birds were “getting bolder.”

Hussein Abbas, who works at a bar and restaurant with an outside eating area in the city center, described the gulls as “annoying” after witnessing several clients being attacked after receiving food.

“Whenever clients receive their meal orders, they are assaulted by seagulls, and most people are afraid of them,” he explained.

After his run-in with a seagull in the Baltic Triangle, Akvil— Zumarait— was given antibiotics.

He stated, ” “A few weeks ago, when walking my dog in the Baltic Triangle, [a seagull]appeared out of nowhere.

“After I got past the first terror and shock of it all, I had a nice chuckle on the phone with the 111 nurse. After that, I had to take antibiotics for a week!”

The birds, according to John Bradley, are “crazy,” and he doesn’t understand why people continue to feed them.

He made the following observation: “A lunatic bird lives on Upper Fredrick Street; I’ve seen one try to eat a dove in Derby Square and seen them take food from people’s hands outside Lord Street. The summary comes to a close.