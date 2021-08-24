From a manipulated hydrant, a fountain of water gushed into the air.

Today, a water hydrant in Liverpool’s city center erupted in a massive plume of water.

The temporary fountain on Wood Street, where street repaving work is taking place, was shown in a video from the city center.

The water fountain was initially assumed to be caused by a burst water main.

The Washington Newsday currently believes that a water hydrant that had been “tampered with” was to blame.

The water leak was eventually repaired.

The Ropewalks STEP Scheme, where the incident occurred, is still under construction.

In the city center, this focuses on Wood Street, Fleet Street, Slater Street, and Colquitt Street. The plan’s goal, according to the council, is to “increase the safety and functionality of Liverpool’s bohemian center, and help strengthen the thriving day and night time economy bursting with music, art, and culture.”

