From a DJ to an American football star, the Love Island 2021 Casa Amor line-up has been confirmed.

Casa Amor is expected to return to Love Island this week, causing havoc on the show.

As the islanders are pulled away and placed in different villas, their relationships will be pushed to the ultimate test.

They’ll meet a slew of new contestants, including those islanders who may have their heads turned.

After rumors that it wouldn’t be included on Love Island, Casa Amor is back.

ITV2 bosses confirmed the bombshells entering Casa Amor on Saturday night.

There are a range of contenders preparing to compete, ranging from models to DJs to American football stars.

The first confirmed Casa Amor competitors are listed below.

Salma Naran is a Pakistani actress.

20

Influencer/model

Dublin

“I’ve never had a romantic relationship. What better place to get tunnel vision and locate your soulmate? It’s the ideal environment because there are no outside distractions. It appears that time flies quickly in there in a nice way — it’s as if you’re debating whether you like me or not. In the actual world, everything is so ambiguous. It’s only that you need to be aware of this.”

“The word that everyone uses to describe myself is confident. I’m a chatty person once I get used to being around you. When I don’t like the energy, I can be shy. I’m really sensitive to energies. I’m not a big fan of conflict. I’m a fiery person, but I’d never start something just for the sake of it. If addressed, I’m likely to become enraged. If people don’t bother me, I don’t bother them.”

Bedford, Mary

22

Model

Wakefield

“I’ve always had terrible luck with boys. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen. I’m always drawn to the same group of lads. So I said to myself, “I need to go in a different direction.”

“Liam. He’s simply stunning. For starters, he’s 6’6″ tall and appears to be a gentleman. And he’s around the same age as I am. He’s flawless. Teddy or Toby are the only exceptions.

“I’m just going to walk in there and see how Liam feels about Millie and then reassess,” she says. I’m not the type to put on a lot of makeup. I’m just going to do a.” “The summary comes to an end.”