From 2022, EE will reintroduce roaming costs when visiting European countries.

EE will start charging users for mobile usage outside of the UK from next year, despite earlier stating that it had no intentions to do so after Brexit.

New subscribers and those upgrading after July 7 will be charged a £2 daily cost to utilize their data, minutes, and text quota when roaming in 47 European countries starting in January 2022.

The Republic of Ireland will be exempt from the legislation.

The move is intended to “support investment into our UK-based customer service and leading UK network,” according to EE, which is owned by BT.

Roaming costs for cross-Europe travel were abolished in June 2017, letting customers to use their mobile plan in other EU countries at no additional cost, subject to a fair use limit.

Although network providers may opt to reinstate charges once the UK leaves the EU, the big four – EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone – have stated that they have no intentions to do so.

If you’re an existing EE subscriber, these charges won’t affect you right now, but if you’re scheduled for an upgrade in the coming months, make sure you read the fine print.

“From January next year, EE will introduce a new flat fee of £2 per day for customers who wish to roam across 47 European destinations (with the exception of ROI, which is included in domestic plans), allowing them to use their full data, minutes, and texts allowance,” according to an EE spokesperson.

“This will only apply to new and upgrading EE customers starting on July 7, 2021, and will help fund investment in our UK-based customer care and leading UK network.

“Customers who want to travel overseas for a longer period of time will be able to purchase a 30-day Roam Abroad Pass.

“Customers on the Essential plan will be able to purchase the Pass for £10, while those on the Smart or Full Works plans will be able to incorporate the pass as part of their plan.”

We’ll have to wait and watch whether O2, Vodafone, and Three follow suit, according to Ernest Doku, a mobiles expert at Uswitch.com.

“Seeing that circumstance alter so soon is tremendously disappointing for consumers,” he said.

