From 1887 through 1964, the most prominent killers in Liverpool were put to death.

HM Jail Liverpool is presently a category B/C men’s prison, yet it was originally a site where vile offenders were sentenced to death.

At the penitentiary formerly known as Walton Gaol, 62 men and women were hanged between 1887 and 1964.

The prison was built between 1848 and 1855 to replace the Kirkdale House of Correction as Liverpool’s principal center of executions.

The gallows were located in a 10ft deep, 10ft wide, and 12ft long chamber of Walton prison’s I-Wing.

The hangman put a white hood over the condemned’s head, then the noose, and the convicted killer ‘fell’ as the hangman pulled the lever that opened the trap doors.

Walton’s convicted criminals were responsible for some of the city’s most terrible crimes, and the convicted criminals who met their end on the gallows of Walton were responsible for some of the city’s most heinous crimes.

There were 60 males and two women among the 62 prisoners killed at Walton.

The Washington Newsday looks into some of Liverpool’s historic executions with the help of Liverpool historian and novelist Steven Horton.

Elizabeth Berry is a well-known author.

According to Britishexecutions.co.uk, a lady was the first person executed at Walton Prison.

In 1887, Elizabeth Berry, an Oldham nurse, was found guilty of murdering her 11-year-old daughter for the insurance money.

She was convicted of killing her elderly mother and is accused of killing her husband and son while awaiting her death.

In an odd turn of events, the 31-year-old is thought to have danced with her hangman at a party years before.

George Kelly was an innocent man who was sentenced to death.

The ancient Cameo cinema in Wavertree was the scene of a terrible double murder on the night of March 19, 1949 – a crime that would result in the longest trial in British history at the time.

In a botched burglary, cinema manager Leonard Thomas and his subordinate, Bernard Catterall, were shot and died.

Following the murders, 27-year-old George Kelly and another man, Charles Connolly, were detained when police received a letter implicating them of the crime.

Despite the fact that they said they had never met before.