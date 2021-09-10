Friendship Between Dogs and Garbage Men Melts Hearts Online Through Window

Dogs are man’s best buddy, or a garbage collector’s best friend in this case.

Vizslas are a breed of dog. When the garbage guys come to their residence in Nottinghamshire, England every Monday, Ralph and Bruno can’t contain their joy.

The dogs’ owner posts recordings of their brief interactions via the living room window on a daily basis, and it never fails to soften hearts. Their most recent viral video received over one million views and drove viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

The video, which was uploaded in July, captures the heartbreak-turned-heartwarming moment when the dogs feared they’d been forgotten about.

Ralph opens the scene sat on the couch, gazing out the window. Both dogs hurry to the window and rest on the ledge as soon as they see the orange hi-vis vest.

The two stood with wagging tails, as they always did, as the garbage men approached the house. Only this time, the man appeared to stroll away, seemingly unconcerned. Bruno’s tail stopped wagging as soon as he realized what had happened, and the two quickly reverted to their previous positions.

Viewers can exhale a sigh of relief as the video reversed course and the garbage man returned to the window. Burno and Ralph returned to the windowsill with bated breath, and with good reason.

The garbage man reached up and tossed two treats through the open window, immediately followed by another two.

@vizslaralph

Today, the boys honestly believed the binmen had forgotten about them. When Bruno realizes what he's done, his tail stops wagging.

“The boys honestly believed the bin men had forgotten about them today,” says the narrator. They captioned the video, “Look how Bruno’s tail wags as he realizes.”

Over 30,000 TikTok followers have followed @vizlaralph, who look forward to the weekly videos of the growing friendship. Every week, a different garbage man comes to the windows and drops snacks for the vizslas, guaranteeing wagging tails.

Viewers have commented that it's difficult to tell if the dogs or the bin guys are having more fun. Our money, on the other hand, is on the dogs, who literally jump with joy when the men approach the window.