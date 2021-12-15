Friends who won £4 million on a scratchcard purchased with someone else’s money have been sentenced to prison.

After purchasing a £4,000,000 scratchcard with another man’s card, two friends attempted to fraudulently claim the prize.

Camelot, the firm that ran the National Lottery, discovered the men’s deception and sentenced them to prison.

On April 22, 2019, Mark Goodram and Jon Watson, both from Bolton, traveled to London ‘to beg’ because they believed there was’more money to be made’ there.

They bought a scratch card from a Waitrose store in Clapham once they arrived in London and won the £4 million jackpot.

When Goodram discovered he didn’t have a bank account, Camelot became dubious of their victory.

According to the MEN, Camelot realized the winning scratch card had been purchased with a card and launched an inquiry.

Watson, 34, allegedly enthusiastically dialed Camelot before handing the phone to Goodram at Bolton Crown Court.

When the operator asked for his bank account information so that the money could be transferred, the 38-year-old admitted that he didn’t have one.

The next day, a Camelot investigator named Stephen Long called Goodram and inquired about the credit card used to make the purchase.

Goodram said it belonged to a friend named John who owed him money, but he couldn’t confirm the man’s surname or whereabouts.

They eventually recruited famous lawyer Henry Hendron to try to persuade Camelot to release the £4 million that had been held pending the investigation’s conclusion.

When Camelot discovered that the scratch card had been purchased fraudulently, using card details belonging to a guy called Joshua Addiman, the inquiry was turned over to the police.

Denise Fitzpatrick, a prosecutor’s barrister, called the case “extremely uncommon,” adding, “There was little likelihood of success but that is owing to Camelot’s meticulous checks rather than anything done by the defendants.”

Both males had a valid driver’s license at the time of the offences, and they were detained and questioned in March 2020.

When Goodram failed to appear in court while on bail, he committed two further offenses. On Monday, December 6, he was apprehended and put in detention.

When cops arrived at the house where he was staying, Goodram allegedly tried to flee. “The summary has come to an end.”