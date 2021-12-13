Friends pay for her to have a’miracle’ kid, which makes her ‘hysterical.’

After seven years of misery, a couple has welcomed their miracle baby into the world.

When Sarah and Gareth Jones decided to start trying for a baby, they had been married for a year.

However, due to Gareth’s poor sperm count, they were soon told that IVF was their only option for becoming parents.

In the last seven years, the Hunts Cross couple has gone through two failed IVF cycles and a miscarriage in order to realize their ambition of beginning a baby.

Despite their grief, they never gave up and are now looking forward to their first Christmas with Stanley, a four-month-old infant.

Sarah and Gareth began their adventure to become parents in 2014.

“When [Gareth] went to the physicians, they stated right immediately, ‘you’re going to have to do IVF,’ since his sperm count was so low,” Sarah, 38, told The Washington Newsday.

“I went to the doctor and they discovered I had a cyst within my uterus that appeared like a baby on the scan.”

“It was then that I found out I had polycystic ovaries.”

“I went to the hospital for years because my periods were heavy and I was in a lot of agony, but they kept repeating no, they haven’t seen anything.”

“They gave me various contraceptive pills before finally giving me the concentrative coil.” They only discovered that due of IVF.

“I was taken aback when I learned we’d require IVF because I’d always been so relaxed about the whole thing.”

“I stated right away that’s what we’re going to do when they indicated that was the only way we could accomplish it.”

Sarah and Gareth, 41, began their IVF adventure at Liverpool Women’s Hospital’s Hewitt Fertility Clinic, but their first round of therapy was unsuccessful.

After spending months in and out of hospitals, the couple learned that the first embryo from their second cycle had also failed, so they decided to stop IVF in 2017.

“I decided to take a break,” Sarah explained. I felt like I was working in a factory. We were always injecting and in and out of the hospital. “We.” “The summary comes to an end.”