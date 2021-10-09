Friends, family, and faith communities are seeking refuge for a pro-vax Christian Facebook group.

They’ve been frozen during family reunions or church meetings. Their faith credentials are scrutinized, and their theology is questioned.

These aren’t the ones that swear by ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, Zithromax, or miraculous healing as COVID-19 treatments.

These are pro-vaccine conservative Christians. They’re also steaming.

Heather Mashal, a 46-year-old evangelical Christian from Wilmington, Delaware, had had enough by late August. Unvaccinated Christian pals who didn’t wear masks encircled her, spewing conspiracy theories about COVID being a hoax.

“I wanted to form a club of Christians who weren’t on board with that mind-bending nonsense,” she says. “I have a lot of close pals that are so far into COVID denial that they won’t even talk to me.” “Do you wear a mask in public?” she asked in a Facebook group called Christians Against Covid Denialism. Have you had a COVID vaccine? Are the infamous ‘America’s Frontline Doctors’ quacks in your opinion?” “Do you find yourself tearing your hair out over the COVID conspiracy ideas peddled by some of your Christian friends?” “This group provides a safe haven for Christians who are speaking out against anti-vaccination, anti-masking, and covid denialism. Non-Christians are welcome as well.” Every day, dozens of new Facebook users signed up in the first several weeks. The 632-member group is a daily menu of posts from disgruntled evangelicals, Catholics, mainline Protestants, and a few atheists.

On October 3, one man said, “Recently, my Christian mother has doubled down on believing that doctors are bad, medicine is poison, and is a money-making racket.” “She believes that her faith and right relationship with the Lord are sufficient. She is sure that the vaccine is an admission of doubt, and that her faith prayer would keep her safe.” Posters are angry that even seeing significant Christian personalities advocating vaccines, such as Pope Francis and evangelist Franklin Graham, isn’t enough to persuade the skeptics.

Kristen Park, 46, a QAnon member and the wife of a senior military officer in Washington, D.C., said, “I lost some of my very closest friends to QAnon.”

“During the pandemic, one of them abruptly stopped speaking to me. This is a condensed version of the information.