Friends drank alcohol and then slammed their car into a boy who was driving his sibling to collect candy.

Elliot Watson drove a Vauxhall Astra into Dylan Fryer on Battersby Lane in Warrington in October, putting him in a coma for eleven days.

While Mr Fryers’ parents watched their son fight for his life, Watson and his passenger, Barclay Redford, spent the immediate aftermath of the incident attempting to dodge justice.

Today, a judge informed both men that due to sentencing restrictions, many people would be dissatisfied with their low prison sentences, which included 18-year-old Redford being sent to a young offender’s institute for 10 months and Watson being sentenced to just under four years in prison.

The two males had been drinking vodka and buying laughing gas before the accident on the evening of October 29th, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

They then decided they needed more alcohol, but Sophie Clark, Redford’s mother and Watson’s boyfriend, refused to drive them and specifically instructed them not to take her car.

Despite this, they covertly snatched her keys and drove away.

Watson drove the car recklessly and considerably over the speed limit on Battersby Lane, a residential lane.

He then struck Dylan Fryers, who was on his way home from a corner shop with his 12-year-old brother “to get some snacks.”

Mr Fryers’ younger brother was able to avoid being hit by the car, but the 18-year-old was catapulted over the top and suffered serious injuries, including a collapsed lung, several skull fractures, and eight fractured ribs.

He was in a coma for eleven days after suffering from a “shaken brain,” an exceptionally hazardous type of injury that can cause bruising and damage to the brain.

Mr Fryer’s health is uncertain in the long run, and his mother told the court that the accident has had a significant impact on both her sons’ physical and mental health.

Watson and Redford drove away, abandoning the automobile afterwards. They appeared to be in denial for the following few hours.