Friends are trying to process the news of a “wonderful” woman’s untimely passing.

The tragic death of one of its volunteers has left an animal rescue organization “struck.”

June Conroy, a volunteer with Garston Animal Rescue, passed away on August 19 at the age of 71 following a brief illness.

June had only days before been assisting them in one of her many jobs as a very active volunteer with Garston Animal Rescue, and Nancy Lindsay, a trustee of the organisation, said they had “struggled to take in” the news.

June began volunteering with the animal rescue organization in 2016, providing much-needed food and treats to the animals.

She swiftly progressed to being a volunteer, cleaning and feeding the Rescue’s many kitties.

As she gained more expertise in animal care, she progressed to training new volunteers and overseeing the volunteer rota.

June also assumed responsibility for conducting preliminary interviews with possible adopters of the charity’s rescue animals. This involved educating individuals about animal care issues and frequently handling the unreasonable expectations of some applicants.

As a result, the charity was able to focus on more important aspects of its mission, such as animal care, foster home support, and vet trips.

One of June’s biggest accomplishments was adopting a cat named Darby by her helpers. The cat had arrived at the charity in a terrible state, with abscesses and nasty scars all over his face.

June is survived by her devoted husband Ray and their two felines, Stevie and Darby.

“You can rescue animals for the rest of your life, which is fantastic for those many individual rescued animals, but to bring about meaningful change for animals, you need to alter attitudes,” Nancy Lindsay, a Trustee of Garston Animal Rescue, stated.

“We congratulate June for constantly emphasizing the importance of neutering and microchipping, as well as providing a safe environment for animals in a forever home.

“She took everything into account and worked tirelessly as a volunteer with Garston Animal Rescue to promote the organization’s goals of assisting the many.”

