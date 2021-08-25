Friend is raped while sleeping by a ‘Zombie,’ who claims he has no memory of what happened.

After rapping a friend while she was sleeping last year, a 29-year-old man from Victoria, Australia, was sentenced to almost six years in prison this week. He told investigators he felt like a “zombie” with a “hazy” memory of the occurrence.

The unknown Phillip Island man was sentenced to a total of six years and five months in prison by the Victorian County Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of rape, according to 7NEWS.com.au. According to the site, he must serve at least three years and ten months of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

In March 2020, the man allegedly raped the nameless victim, who was 25 at the time, in a Cowes house where the latter was staying.

Prior to the event, the male allegedly texted the victim and inquired about her location before walking to the house in search of a charger. Another guest at the property, which was unlocked, reportedly inquired about the 29-year-whereabouts old’s and escorted him home.

The man texted the victim on Snapchat, saying, “I’ll come back when he’s asleep.”

He allegedly returned to the house and raped the woman while she was sleeping. The next day, he messaged the woman again, asking, “What the f–k happened last night?”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies. Today I’m in such a foul mood. I can’t recall what happened last night, and I’ve misplaced my f—ing keys. In another communication to the woman, he said, “I want to die.”

According to the report, the individual later informed police that he had a “hazy” memory of the encounter as a result of drinking beer and spirits, as well as cocaine.

The individual was quoted as adding, “I was just a zombie.”

The victim stated that she no longer trusts anyone as a result of the rape, that she always feels afraid, and that she suffers from anxiety.

The judge told the 29-year-old guy, “The hurt and damage you bring to this woman… will certainly linger with her for a long time.”

“It takes courage and honesty for her to expose her vulnerabilities. “I applaud her for speaking up,” the magistrate remarked.