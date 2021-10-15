Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $84 million for the 10/15/21 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $84 million, and the drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is $84 million, with a cash-value option of $58.4 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $73 million jackpot on Tuesday (10/08/21) were 21-26-56-61-65, with a Mega Ball of 04. The Megaplier was set to three times.

There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday, and no tickets for the game’s second prize of $1 million were sold that matched the first five white balls, excluding the gold Mega Ball.

On Tuesday, nine tickets were sold around the country that correctly matched four of the five white balls as well as the Mega Ball to win the $10,000 third prize. Two of them paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $30,000.

The following are the winners of the Mega Millions top prize in 2021:

21 September 2021 — $432 million (New York)

06/08/2021 — $56,000,000 (Illinois)

21st of May, 2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania)

16 February 2021 — $96 million (New York)

$1.05 billion on January 22, 2021 (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket, for a $119 million prize, was sold in Wisconsin on September 15, 20. The Mega Millions jackpot was won for the fifth and last time in the calendar year 2020.

The following are the five Mega Millions jackpots that will be won in 2020:

$119 million — Wisconsin, September 15

$22 million — California, July 31

$124 million — New Jersey, July 24

$410 million — in Arizona on June 9

$202 million — New Jersey, February 11

Other recent winners include a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket sold on September 24, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery that takes place every Tuesday and Friday night and is one of the two largest lottery jackpot games in the United States. Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million, while smaller prizes with a Megaplier range from $1 million to $2 million or more. The cost of a ticket is $2 per line, with odds of. This is a condensed version of the information.