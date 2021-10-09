Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $60 million for the 10/08/21 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, October 8th, is $60 million, and the drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, October 21st, is at $60 million, with a cash-value option worth $42.1 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $45 million jackpot on Tuesday (10/05/21) were 07-11-18-30-36, with a Mega Ball of 04. The Megaplier was set to three times.

There was no grand prize winner on Tuesday, but two tickets for the game’s second prize of $1 million were sold—one each in Florida and New Jersey—that matched the first five white balls, missing the gold Mega Ball. Their second rewards would have been worth $3 million if they had purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1.

For the $10,000 third prize, 33 tickets were sold nationally on Tuesday that matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. Nine of them paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $30,000.

The following are the winners of the Mega Millions top prize in 2021:

21 September 2021 — $432 million (New York)

06/08/2021 — $56,000,000 (Illinois)

21st of May, 2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania)

16 February 2021 — $96 million (New York)

$1.05 billion on January 22, 2021 (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket, for a $119 million prize, was sold in Wisconsin on September 15, 20. The Mega Millions jackpot was won for the fifth and last time in the calendar year 2020.

The following are the five Mega Millions jackpots that will be won in 2020:

$119 million — Wisconsin, September 15

$22 million — California, July 31

$124 million — New Jersey, July 24

$410 million — in Arizona on June 9

$202 million — New Jersey, February 11

Other recent winners include a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket sold on September 24, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery that takes place every Tuesday and Friday night and is one of the two largest lottery jackpot games in the United States. The Mega Millions prizes start at $20 million and go up from there. This is a condensed version of the information.