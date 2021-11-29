Frida Redknapp is overjoyed as she celebrates a great milestone with her son Raphael.

The new mum felt “pure joy” as she took her baby on his very first outing over the weekend.

Frida was dressed for the season in a grey beanie hat and a long grey duster coat, holding a hot beverage in her hand.

The model was overjoyed to be out and about with her baby for the first time.

She smiled pleasantly as she pushed a dark blue hooded pram with her new boy within.

“Pure bliss,” the 37-year-old mother captioned the photo, followed by a love heart.

“Today is our first outing with lil man,” she continued.

On November 25, the model announced the birth of her baby boy on Instagram.

She showed off her kid in a series of photos she posted with her followers.

The caption on the post read: “Our Viking has arrived on the scene. Raphael Anders Redknapp, our darling little baby, has joined our family, and we are overjoyed. All of the great doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminster Hospital deserve a big thank you.” Frida is the mother of five children, but Raphael is her first with new husband Jamie.

Jonathan Lourie, her ex-husband, is the father of three boys and one girl.

Jamie and his ex-wife Louise have two sons, Charley and Beau.

On Monday, October 18, Frida and Jamie married in a low-key ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office in London.