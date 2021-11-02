Frida Andersson makes her first public statement since marrying Jamie Redknapp.

Frida Andersson has released her first statement following her marriage to Jamie Redknapp.

Last month, the fashion model married the former Liverpool FC captain in a ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office.

Frida has revealed photos from the newlyweds’ special day, which they are expecting their first child together.

The pregnant actress also changed her surname on Instagram to “Redknapp” as she returned to the platform for the first time after the wedding.

“My best friend,” she captioned the photo. My true love. “It’s my hubby.” After Frida and Jamie’s wonderful news, ecstatic celebrity fans and followers rushed the comments section on Instagram to wish them well.

“Congratulations,” Lisa Snowdon remarked.

“Beautiful,” Lily Becker said. “Enjoy the affection.” “I’m happy for you both,” Caroline Stanbury said. “Wonderful beautiful beautiful,” Emilia Wickstead wrote. Jamie’s marriage to Frida follows his divorce from Louise Redknapp, with whom he had two sons, four years ago.

Louise Redknapp earlier stated that witnessing her ex-husband remarry left her “shocked.”

“Louise was astonished; she only found out about the wedding recently,” a close source confessed to OK!.

“She’s had a hard time with it.” The only reason she knew was because the boys were present. Jamie wanted to be married before the baby was delivered, but she didn’t have time to prepare.”” She is experiencing a lot of conflicting feelings.

“She’s thrilled for him and understands that they need to move on, but she’s finding it difficult since the family is changing, there’s someone new, and there’s going to be a new baby,” she says.

Louise has also disclosed how she plans to maintain her surname of Redknapp.

“People question me about that a lot,” she stated in an interview with You earlier this year. My children are Redknapps first and foremost.” ” I don’t want to show up at a school function with a second name that isn’t the same as my children’s. I’m pleased with myself. Those small gestures mean a great deal to me.

“Also, I’ve been a Redknapp for longer than I’ve ever been anything else.”

"Also, I've been a Redknapp for longer than I've ever been anything else."

"I spent more time with Jamie than I did without him." So it's quite difficult to… "It is."