Frida Andersson-Lourie, Jamie Redknapp’s wife, gives birth to a boy and shares his name.

Frida Andersson-Lourie, Jamie Redknapp’s wife, has given birth to their son.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in May, have confirmed the birth of their first child today (Wednesday).

Jamie shared the good news on Instagram, writing: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re head over heels in love, and mum is doing fantastically well.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the excellent doctors and staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals. I can’t wait for him to meet my sons.” “Our little viking,” Frida, the new mother, wrote, followed by a slew of lovely emoticons.

Jamie and Frida Redknapp married in a private ceremony last month, and Raphael Anders Redknapp was born not long after.

It’s the former Liverpool FC midfielder’s second marriage, four years after he divorced Louise Redknapp, the mother of his two sons.

On October 18, the pair exchanged vows in front of their closest family members at the Chelsea Registry office in West London.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, I’m a Proud Grandfather, and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner The 74-year-old Harry Redknapp told the Mirror: “Jamie is overjoyed, and Frida is overjoyed.

“This will be the eighth grandchild. We’ve got a lot on our plates!”