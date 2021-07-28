Freya Anderson of Upton was distraught after she crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics swimming final.

An upheaval After crashing out of the women’s 200m freestyle semi-final, Freya Anderson was left with a lot of questions.

Anderson, who had already guided the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team to fifth place, began her individual campaign in Tokyo on Monday by battling her way through the heats, but she was unable to replicate the feat when she returned to the pool on Tuesday morning.

The Upton swimmer finished eighth, 1.76 seconds behind winner Katie Ledecky, and thus missed out on a spot in the final.

She blames her difficulties on a lack of enough Olympic training and confesses she couldn’t get things going at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

She later remarked, “I just don’t think I had it in me today.” “I’ve had a lot of ailments and sicknesses this year, and that’s all I had today.”

Despite her loss, the 20-year-Olympic old’s journey is far from over, as she will compete in the women’s 100m freestyle heats on Wednesday evening.

She also admitted that she is unsure whether or not she would be able to create an amazing swim in her second event.

Anderson, whose Team GB exploits in Tokyo will be televised live on Eurosport and discovery+, remarked, “I hope I do.” “I’ll take what I can get after such a tumultuous year. I’m not sure what to expect because my relay splits were a little off.”

While Anderson couldn’t add to the great sentiments, Team GB had a historic day in the water, as Tom Dean and Duncan Scott won gold and silver in the men’s 200m freestyle, completing the first British Olympic swimming one-two since 1908.

And the Merseysider was ecstatic for her teammates, particularly Dean, who had won.

“I didn’t have the race I wanted, but watching Deano win gold, I can’t believe it; I’m really pleased for him,” she continued.

“I’ve never seen him conduct a bad training session, and I can’t think of someone who is more deserving.”