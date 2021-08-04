Freya Anderson, an Olympic gold medalist, “did it all from the Wirral.”

Freya Anderson, from Upton in Wirral, was a member of Team GB’s gold-winning mixed 4 x 100m medley relay team.

Helen, Freya’s mother, spoke to The Washington Newsday on her way to pick daughter up from the airport on her way home from the competition.

“I’m just really, truly proud for her,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“She’s had a terrific week, and being a part of that team is incredible.”

Before receiving a scholarship to Ellesmere College in Shropshire, Freya attended St Joseph’s primary school and then Upton Hall Convent School.

After taking lessons at Caldy Pool when she was nine years old, the 20-year-old began her swimming career.

Freya’s mother appreciates the borough’s support for helping her blossom into the Olympic medalist she is today.

Helen explained, “She did everything from the Wirral.”

“She learned to swim in Caldy and Hoylake pools, then went on to swim for Caldy Swimming Club and later Wirral Metro Swimming Club.

“She proceeded to Caldy Pool, where she was taught to swim as a life skill by a lady named Christine Fisher.

“They asked her to go on a trial to Hoylake when she was nine or ten years old, and she rose up the ranks.

“She loved it; it was her happy place to be in the pool.”

Freya was then invited to try out for Wirral Metro, a performing group previously supported by Wirral Council.

“She did all of her training at Europa Pools, and then she went to counties before going up to regional and national,” she explained.

Freya set her first national time in the 200m breast stroke at the age of 14, and her swimming career has blossomed since then.

Freya competed in the European Championships earlier this year and earned five gold medals.

Freya spent “a lot of time at the side of very hot pools” as a child, according to Helen.

