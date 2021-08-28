Freemasons assist 1.4 million people who are struggling from mental illness.

Over £550,000 has been donated by Freemasons to aid more than 1.4 million people in the UK who are suffering from mental illness.

As a result of the pandemic, many people are experiencing mental health crises.

According to NHS Prevalence Data 2020, one in every six young people has a likely mental condition, and 83 percent of young people stated the epidemic had exacerbated their mental health.

The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE), the governing body for Freemasonry in England and Wales, is helping numerous institutions, schools, and universities to help the populace exit the pandemic in a better mental health state.

The Freemasons are one of the organizations getting support, donating £125,000 to Young Minds to help support young people.

The goal is to expand Young Minds’ reach by 10%, allowing many more young people to get the care they need when they need it and to take meaningful, tangible measures to improve their mental health.

The funds will allow the project to aggressively recruit more young black and disabled individuals, as well as diversify Young Minds’ pool of bloggers to broaden the range of experiences and viewpoints represented on the platform.

More content on racism and mental health, as well as for those with bipolar disorder, is the goal.

“The epidemic has been catastrophic, and mental health is a very important matter to us and our members,” said Dr. David Staples, chief executive of the UGLE.

“Thousands of Freemasons helped people in their areas throughout the pandemic, averting mental health problems and assisting countless families.

“This must be one of our top objectives, and we are banding together to keep the public safe and healthy.

“The UGLE has carefully selected the institutions it supports, focusing on those with significant goals to achieve in the fields of combating racism, mental health difficulties, living with bipolar disorder, and youth suicide prevention.

“We must do all in our power to assist as many people as possible.”

Freemasons have given millions of pounds to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

They've contributed food, hospital tablets, ambulances, and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as assisting carers, women's refuges, care homes, hospitals, hospices, and charities.