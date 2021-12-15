Free school lunch is now available in eight more states, reaching around 75% of students.

A program that provides free or reduced-price school lunches recently expanded to new states in the United States, reaching around 75 percent of kids nationwide.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, the United States Department of Agriculture has added Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and South Carolina to a demonstration program that began in 2012. This brings the total number of states participating in the program to 27.

According to the agency, the 27 states participating in the program comprised almost 75% of all pupils in the country.

According to the USDA website, students who have Medicaid will now be automatically enrolled in the program and will be eligible to access free or reduced-cost lunch and breakfast meals. The program includes children whose parents are enrolled in other programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The program is applied for by the majority of kids who get free or reduced-price lunches.

Direct certification makes it easier for children from low-income families to get free or reduced-price school meals.

“Including Medicaid among the benefit programs that can ‘directly certify’ a student for free or reduced-price meals is a win-win for students, families, and school administrators. This means less paperwork for parents and fewer school meal applications to handle and verify for school districts “According to the press release.

According to the USDA website, students receive free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program, which was established under the National School Lunch Act, which was signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1946. The School Breakfast Program, which began as a test program in 1966 and was declared official in 1975, allows pupils to have two meals while at school.

According to the USDA website, children from households with incomes under 130 percent of the federal poverty threshold are eligible for free meals, while children from families with incomes between 130 percent and 185 percent of the poverty level are eligible for reduced-price meals.

“As Louisiana continues to recover from the effects of recent hurricanes, floods, and the pandemic, providing dependable access to nutritious meals has never been more critical,” said John Dupre, state director of child nutrition programs for the Louisiana Department of Education.

USDA officials stated. This is a condensed version of the information.