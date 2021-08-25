Free Food: How To Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts For A Week.

Customers who have been immunized can get two complimentary donuts every day for a week at Krispy Kreme. Customers who present their immunization cards will receive complimentary doughnuts from the restaurant chain from August 31 to September 5.

Customers must produce proof of receiving at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines to earn two free Krispy Kreme donuts every day for a week.

Vaccinated customers will receive an Original Glazed Doughnut and an Original Glazed Heart Doughnut during the week-long “Show Your Heart” campaign.

“By now, we all hoped we’d be near the conclusion of the pandemic. We aren’t. So, if you haven’t already, please consider getting vaccinated. Then eat and share two amazing doughnuts with our warmest gratitude,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.

The latest promotion follows a March campaign in which the donut business offered customers who received at least one flu shot a free Original Glazed doughnut every day. The campaign will run for the remainder of the year at Krispy Kreme.

The aim to have more consumers immunized comes after the Food and Drug Administration handed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine full approval.

“The FDA’s clearance of this vaccine is a significant step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “As the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public may be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality that the FDA requires of an approved product,” Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement on Monday.

“While millions of people have already gotten COVID-19 vaccinations successfully, we understand that the FDA’s approval of a vaccine may give some people more confidence in becoming vaccinated. Today’s achievement brings us one step closer to changing the path of the pandemic in the United States.”

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA for those aged 16 and up. The vaccine is still accessible under emergency use permission for people aged 12 to 15, as well as a third dose for persons who are immunocompromised.