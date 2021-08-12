Free According to reports, Britney Spears’ father is ready to conclude a long-running legal struggle for control of her affairs.

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, is reportedly planning to relinquish control of her funds, which have been the subject of a long-running legal dispute.

According to showbiz website TMZ, Spears’ lawyer is preparing to file legal documents in which he expresses his willingness to relinquish his guardianship of the 39-year-old former adolescent pop sensation’s estate.

However, he maintains in the papers that Britney’s plea to have him removed was unreasonable and that he acted in her best interests.

Attorneys for a mother of two Britney, who suffered a mental health crisis in 2008 and lost control of her life, retaliated by accusing him of taking “cheap shots” at his kid.

The singer told a Los Angeles court in June that she wanted to dissolve the “abusive” conservatorship so she could marry long-time partner Sam Asghari and have more children in an emotional 20-minute statement.

“This conservatorship is doing more harm than good for me,” she stated over the phone. “I am entitled to a life.”

Britney’s net worth is estimated to be over £44 million, according to her admirers, who have been organizing a Free Britney movement, which includes rallies outside the courthouse between hearings.

“There are, in reality, no legitimate grounds for suspending or removing Mr Spears as the Conservator of the Estate,” according to the legal papers Spears is prepared to file to the court, according to TMZ.

“However, despite being the constant object of unwarranted assaults, Mr Spears does not believe that a public battle with his daughter… would be in her best interests.

“Mr Spears plans to work with the court and his daughter’s new counsel to prepare for an orderly transfer to a new conservator, even though he will most likely challenge this unwarranted petition.”

The publications go on to say that he will always love Britney unconditionally, as well as criticize his former wife Lynne, with whom Britney has had a tumultuous relationship.

Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told TMZ that he was delighted with Britney’s decision to resign but upset by the “ongoing disgusting and immoral attacks on Ms Spears and others.”

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous inquiry into Mr Spears’ and others’ activities… while he reaped millions,” he added.

