Fred Sirieix, who is he? Host of First Dates, millionaire, and father of two.

Since his initial appearance on First Dates in 2013, Fred Sirieix has been a fan favorite among viewers.

The affable French host of the hit Channel 4 show has subsequently gone on to host a number of shows, including Million Pound Menu and Step Up to the Plate.

Fred grew up in Limoges, France, and worked as a front-of-house server in a Michelin-starred restaurant before moving to London to work at La Tante Claire.

According to the Birmingham Mail, he became a billionaire during the pandemic.

The Art Of Service Ltd, a company that interactively trains personnel in the hospitality industry, is owned by the 49-year-old.

In the previous year, the company’s finances were increased to almost £1 million.

He’s also the face of Marks and Spencer’s wines, and the retailer has a £10 Dine-In collection with him.

Fred has two children, one of them is Olympic diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, and he lives in Peckham with his spouse.

The smiling chef revealed that it was witnessing his daughter compete earlier this year that inspired him to compete in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special this year.

“When I first started practices, I joked that I was representing France at the Olympics,” Fred told the Mirror. I’ve been teaching Andrea the dances from the first day of rehearsals, and her major piece of advice was, “Dad, you just have to focus.”

“She has been very encouraging and supportive because she has noticed my progress.”

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, 17, finished eighth in the women’s 10m platform diving final at the 2020 Tokyo Games, however owing to Covid limitations, her father had to watch from home.

Fred’s professional partner for his Strictly debut, which will appear on BBC One on December 25, is Diane Buswell.

Following three weeks of arduous practices, they’re poised to execute a quickstep to the Shakin’ Stevens holiday classic Merry Christmas Everyone.