Fraudulent buyers take the caravan from the seller’s driveway.

Police are looking for a man and woman who stole a motorhome from a Merseyside driveway while posing as purchasers.

Merseyside Police have released CCTV images of the couple, who they feel “may be able to assist” their investigation.

The caravan, a white 4 Berth Caravelair Osiris 2006 Single Axle, was advertised before it was stolen from outside the residence in Rainhill, according to police.

The burglars stole the vehicle from the driveway on Holt Lane at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 after pretending to be interested in purchasing it.

“We have published pictures of a man and woman detectives believe may be able to assist investigations into the theft of a caravan,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A caravan was stolen from a driveway on Holt Lane approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13th.

“The caravan, a white 4 Berth Caravelair Osiris 2006 Single Axle, had been listed for sale, but the owner had not received money after it had been taken.

“An investigation is underway, and investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man and woman photographed to come forward.”

Officers are especially interested in hearing from anyone who may have been offered the caravan for sale or who knows where the caravan is.

“Enquiries have been carried out to identify the two people in the photos because we believe they have information that is essential to our investigation,” said Inspector Alyson Keenan.

“I would urge anyone who recognizes them or knows where they are to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000495544.