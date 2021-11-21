Fraudsters who took advantage of people who put their trust in them.

Cruel con artists infiltrate the lives of the unwary, robbing the savings of family and friends, bosses and companies, and those under their care.

Scams like these have a long-term effect on victims, driving them into debt and dread.

Many of these individuals have been in court this year to face the repercussions of their heinous deeds.

The paedophile at McDonald’s grabbed the youngster and urged him to take his pants down.

Here are some of the worst fraudsters with Merseyside ties that have appeared in court this year, ranging from high-earning executives milking their firms dry to ostensible carers draining the accounts of vulnerable elderly.

In a series of frauds that left one man in tears, a “devious” father of three swindled more than £284,000 from four people.

Kevin McNeece, a member of Childwall, worked as both a barcode printer salesman and a confidence trickster.

He put one of his victims, an attorney, into debt by draining his money from £200,000 to £12,000 while promising a profit.

McNeece even threatened the victim that reporting the hoax to the authorities would result in McNeece being shot.

McNeece agreed to return £215,150 over 12 months at a rate of £2,000, but only repaid £12,000 when the deal fell through.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, who sentenced the fraudster to four years in prison in January 2021, said, “He is a broken man, and you broke him.”

Adam Routledge, of Runcorn, took tens of thousands of pounds from householders in Manchester, Northwich, and Chester, particularly the elderly and vulnerable.

After paying the conman £30,000 for a subpar basement renovation, one of his victims was compelled to pay an additional £36,000 for a respectable contractor to fix Routledge’s work.

Routledge, who conned his victims by forging paperwork and impersonating a construction inspector, even convinced one victim that her kitchen needed to be dismantled and reconstructed for more than £20,000.

After investigations by Manchester City Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, and Halton Borough Council’s Trading Standards departments, he was apprehended.

In January, Routledge was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail.

Dad-of-four After turning to crime, Robert Adamson, from Birkenhead, was sentenced to prison on his birthday. “The summary has come to an end.”