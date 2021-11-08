Fraudsters who stole tens of thousands of dollars and what they spent the money on.

Fraud and theft are a terrible part of life on Merseyside, with thousands of victims each year.

Despite the fact that some of these incidents are very typical, the details of some of them can be alarming.

In recent years, our region has seen a slew of high-profile instances, with elderly, charities, and local business owners among the victims.

And the money taken in these situations was spent on everything from home upgrades to takeout.

Here are some of Merseyside’s most horrifying recent incidents of fraud and theft, as well as what the culprits did with their ill-gotten cash.

Kelvin Lloyd’s thefts were one of the most terrible to attack a major Liverpool institution in recent years, and they nearly bankrupted the Epstein Theatre.

As the theatre’s treasurer, Lloyd had considerable financial responsibilities, but he exploited his position by diverting £273,000 intended for players and other contracts to his own accounts.

The transactions, which spanned 21 months, had a terrible impact on the theatre’s finances, and it wasn’t until administrators were called in in 2017 that his fraudulent activities were discovered.

Before he was discovered, Lloyd, who is from Shotton in Flintshire, misled to administrators by blaming “spreadsheet problems” for anomalies in the accounts.

Over £10,000 in online food orders to Deliveroo and Uber Eats, as well as a trip to the United States, were among his “frivolous spending.”

A substantial amount of high-value electrical goods were seized during a police search of his residence, including Apple phones and computers, Dyson electrical appliances, TVs, and game consoles.

Lloyd, who was 27 at the time of his conviction, used two tactics to take the money, according to a trial at Liverpool Crown Court in 2019.

He transferred £180,574 from online payments marked as payments to creditors to his own accounts, and deposited another £92,535 from the theatre’s cash takings and banking, totaling £273,109.

The trauma, which saw the directors pursued by creditors for money owing to the theatre, “ripped them apart” and “ruined” them, according to the directors.

Lloyd pleaded guilty in court and was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Despite pleading guilty to, Susan Kay of Blackhorse Lane escaped jail time. “The summary has come to an end.”