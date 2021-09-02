Frank Skinner asks Graeme Hall how he can train his puppy to go to the bathroom in the same area every time.

The star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly gave advice on how to train your puppy to go to the bathroom in the same spot every time.

Graeme was joined by Frank Skinner on his weekly podcast.

Because he didn’t want his nine-year-old to be an only kid, the comedian and his family welcomed a Cavapoo named Poppy into their home.

Angela, a listener with a 10-week-old Hungarian Vizla named Woody, had the same difficulty as Frank.

Both owners, especially Angela, who shares her garden with neighbors, wanted to know how to toilet train their dogs.

As guide dogs are trained to do, Graeme believes it is extremely possible to teach canines to go to the bathroom in one location.

“If there is a specific spot you want to go to, you can usher them there,” he advised.

“Take them out on the leash and take them to that type of area where they may hang out before saying ‘good girl’ and possibly giving them a treat.”

If you constantly give them a reward at that location, Graeme says, it won’t be long before they start to associate the two.

The Yorkshireman went on to say that if you’re having difficulties getting your dog to go somewhere else, think about what kind of material he’s standing on.

Because dogs are extremely aware of what is beneath their feet, they will mistake carpet for grass and hard floors for the outdoors.

The current series of Graeme’s podcast has ended, but you may listen to his advise on how to keep your dog calm if they get nervous around traffic or why you’re more likely to be trampled by cows if you have a dog.