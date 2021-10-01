Frank Pichel, a mayoral candidate in Miami, is facing a felony charge of impersonating a cop.

After allegedly impersonating a police officer years after leaving the force, a controversial former cop running for mayor of Miami is facing one felony charge and a warrant for his arrest.

In the Florida Keys this past May, Frank Pichel is accused of flashing a badge and claiming to be a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy. Pitchel’s warrant for the felony offense was signed by a judge, according to court records obtained by The Miami Herald, but he has yet to be arrested.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay said his deputies informed the mayoral candidate’s attorney about the warrant and requested that he surrender, but that “this has not happened.”

He further stated that if Pichel’s name is searched, the active warrant will appear because it has been placed into multiple law enforcement databases, and he should be detained.

Pichel’s lawyer, Matthew Baldwin, stated that his client will surrender, but did not indicate when.

“Of course,” she says. Baldwin told the publication, “He’s not that kind of guy.”

The arrest warrant comes only days after Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo hinted that Pichel might be detained in a memo. Pichel was “acting as a private investigator gathering ‘dirt'” for Miami city commissioner Joe Carrollo “and other elected officials,” according to Acevedo.

Acevedo’s eight-page memo was written six months after he was hired. He accused the municipal commissioners of interfering with an internal probe in a letter to the mayor.

According to The Miami Herald, Pichel was suspended from the Miami police department in 2000 for allegedly instructing a public service aide to create a false police report to conceal a police beating and subsequent prisoner death.

At the time, he was a sergeant, yet he was never charged.

Pichel was suspected of selling tiny amounts of steroids and erectile dysfunction medicines while serving as the sergeant-at-arms at City Hall eight years later. He was charged with a felony, but prosecutors dropped it as part of a plea deal that compelled him to give up his police certification, according to the Herald.

He sought for a position on the board of commissioners in 2019, but was defeated by Alex Diaz de la Portilla. With November, Pichel will seek for office again in the hopes of being elected. This is a condensed version of the information.