Frank Lampard admits that Liverpool and Manchester United are the best teams in the world.

Frank Lampard has selected Liverpool as one of his Premier League title favorites heading into the new season.

Given his prior spats with Jurgen Klopp, the ex-Chelsea manager has done little to endear himself to Reds supporters, but he believes Liverpool should not be written off.

Despite the fact that Lampard’s former teams, Chelsea and Manchester City, have both signed record deals for Romelu Lukaku and Jack Grealish, Lampard expects Liverpool to fight for the title.

Lampard reviewed the two clubs he believes can best compete with his previous sides after the Community Shield on Saturday.

“I don’t think Manchester United can be overlooked. They came close last year and have gone again, bringing in some extremely impressive additions, in my opinion.

He admitted, “I believe Liverpool will remain the same.”

“They were one of the best teams we’ve seen in the Premier League the year before, and they were one of the best teams we’ve seen in the Premier League the year before, so you definitely can’t underestimate them.”

Lampard scowled at Klopp’s statement in December that his Chelsea team was the favorite to win the Premier League last season, but he is correct in predicting that the Reds will be better this season.

Liverpool was beset by injuries in 2020/21, going stretches of the season without a recognized centre-back until enlisting the help of emergency replacements.

Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Diogo Jota all missed significant time as Jurgen Klopp’s team defied the odds to qualify for the Champions League.

Lampard, on the other hand, has seen firsthand how strong Liverpool can be if they get back to their best this season.

In July 2020, his Chelsea side were the guests at Anfield as Liverpool eventually won the Premier League trophy, a 5-3 victory for Klopp’s squad.

Lampard infuriated the German coach by accusing the Liverpool bench of being “very arrogant” in his post-match interview after disputes on the touchline.

With the new Premier League season less than a week away, the former England midfielder apologised for his comments in September and appears to be expecting big things from the Reds.

At Wembley Stadium, Lampard was speaking to commemorate 5 million hours of McDonald’s Fun Football.