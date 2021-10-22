Frank Field, a former Member of Parliament from Birkenhead, has announced that he is dying.

Mr Field, 79, served as a member of Parliament for the Wirral seat from 1979 until 2019 and was a powerful presence in the House of Commons.

A statement was read out on behalf of Mr Field, who is now Lord Field of Birkenhead, during a debate on assisted dying in the House of Lords today.

Lord Field is dying, according to the statement read out in the Lords by Baroness Molly Meacher, and his own and colleagues’ experiences have prompted him to reconsider his mind about assisted dying and support a current measure that aims to allow terminally ill persons to be aided to end their own lives.

Lord Field issued the following statement: “I’ve just returned from a hospice stay and am unable to participate in today’s debate.

“If I had been, I would have actively advocated for it.

“When a friend of mine was dying of cancer and wanted to die early, before the full horrific effects set in, I altered my attitude about assisted dying.

He stated that he believes a significant argument against assisted suicide is “unfounded,” adding, ” “Some believe that the culture will shift and that people would be pressured to commit suicide. In the United States and Australia, the number of assisted deaths is still quite low.

“I’m hoping that today’s vote will be in favor of the assisted dying measure.”

Lord Field’s condition has not been revealed, however Baroness Meacher stated the 79-year-old was unable to participate in the debate in the House of Lords.

Mr Field served as the Labour Party’s representative for Birkenhead for the most of his time in office, however he resigned in August 2018, citing antisemitism and bullying in the party.

Prior to the 2019 General Election, he ran as an Independent MP and founded the Birkenhead Social Justice Party, although he was unsuccessful in retaining his seat.

The Assisted Dying Bill, introduced by Baroness Meacher, proposes that only terminally ill people with full mental competence and a life expectancy of less than six months be allowed to die. “The summary has come to an end.”