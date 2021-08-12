Francie Frane: Who Is She? The wedding date for Dog the Bounty Hunter has been announced.

Who Is Francie Frane, and What Does She Do? Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding date has been set.

Francie Frane is engaged to Duane “Dog” Chapman, an American producer and actor best known for his role as Dog the Bounty Hunter on the American reality television series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which ran from 2003 to 2012.

Chapman revealed the couple’s wedding date during an episode of the Two Guys from Hollywood podcast on August 10, 2021.

Chapman stated that the couple would marry on September 2 during the show. “We went to the venue yesterday and chose it out,” he said on the show. “Man, getting married is a lot of money.”

According to the US Sun, the couple got engaged in May 2020, little than a year after Chapman’s late wife, Beth Chapman, a producer and actress who died of cancer in June 2019, got engaged.

“My Francie, Francie, Francie, Francie, Francie, Francie, Francie, Francie, Francie, Before the wedding date was revealed, Chapman said on Instagram in early August 2021. And I’ll be able to prove that without a shadow of a doubt very soon!!!”

When asked if he would marry Frane, Chapman told The U.S. Sun in March 2020, “There will never be another Mrs Dog, but it looks like there will be a final Mrs Chapman.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 The following is a condensed version of the data.