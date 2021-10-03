France’s ‘Le Grele,’ like the ‘Golden State Killer,’ turns out to be an ex-cop who was exposed by DNA.

Before dying by suicide this week, an infamous serial murderer who stalked the streets of Paris, France, in the 1980s and 1990s acknowledged to a string of rapes and murders, and it was discovered that several of his crimes were committed while he was acting as a military police officer.

According to Sky News, François Vérove, also known as “Le Grêlé” (“the pockmarked man”), abducted and restrained his victims using his police identity card and handcuffs. His strategy has been compared to that of Joseph DeAngelo, the “Golden State Killer,” a former cop who committed serial rapes and murders throughout California in the 1970s and 1980s.

Vérove, 59, confessed to his crimes in a note before committing suicide on Wednesday. He was one of 750 gendarmes (French paramilitary police officers) summoned for questioning last month after investigators thought the assassin worked in the security sector.

Vérove’s DNA was connected to samples obtained from various murder scenes after his body was discovered. Between 1986 and 1994, the 59-year-old has been charged with rape, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The rape and murder of 11-year-old Cecile Bloch, who vanished after leaving her Paris apartment building in May 1986, is one of the most well-known crimes associated to Vérove. Bloch’s body was eventually discovered in the building’s basement, where it was discovered she had been raped, strangled, and stabbed in the chest.

Bloch’s brother remembers seeing a man with an acne-scarred face at their apartment building on the day of the crime, earning Vérove the moniker “the pockmarked man.”

Vérove was found guilty of torturing and murdering Gilles Politi, 38, and his au pair, Irmgard Mueller, 21, both of whom were tortured. Vérove allegedly pretended to be a police officer in rapes against a 26-year-old German woman and two girls, ages 14 and 11, as a way of luring in his victims.

According to the BBC, the lawyer representing the victims said, “We had this feeling that he was either an officer or a gendarme, both from the violence he used on his victims and the tactics he chose.”

