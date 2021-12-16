Frances Haugen, a whistleblower, will write a book called “Offering Critical Examination of Facebook.”

Frances Haugen, a Facebook whistleblower, has signed a book deal for a memoir that would provide “a critical study” of the social media behemoth, which has recently been chastised for supposedly putting profits ahead of the public good.

This past fall, Haugen, a former Facebook manager, exposed tens of thousands of internal papers. She referenced data in support of her claims, claiming that the corporation has done insufficient to address hate speech, misinformation, and other potentially damaging content on its platforms.

“During my time at Facebook, I discovered a startling truth: essentially no one outside of Facebook is aware of what goes on inside the company. They work in complete darkness “In a statement, she claimed.

According to Haugen, Facebook’s opacity and lack of control allow it to operate in a way that makes money “at the expense of our safety.”

“But it doesn’t have to be this way; these issues can be resolved. We can have social media that we like while still bringing out the best in people. My hope is that this book will lead us in the right direction “In a statement, she stated.

During a 60 Minutes interview in early October, Haugen was recognized as the whistleblower. She spoke to the Senate a few days later on Facebook’s alleged inability to combat misinformation and hate speech, as well as improvements to Instagram after internal research showed it could be damaging to teenagers.

“Facebook’s products hurt children, sow discord, and erode our democracy,” Haugen said during his statement, which included recommendations and a request for congressional action. “The company’s leadership understands how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but they refuse to make the required changes because they prioritize their huge profits over the safety of their users.” Haugen’s book has yet to be given a title or a release date, and the financial details of her arrangement with American publisher Little, Brown and Company have not yet been revealed.

The rise of Haugen has been interpreted as a sign of a new wave of Big Tech whistleblowers. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has contested her claims, calling them a “false picture” of the company, while agreeing with her that the government’s internet regulations need to be updated.

Haugen, a data expert with an electrical and computer engineering degree from Olin, is a native of Iowa City, Iowa.