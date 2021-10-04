Frances Haugen: 5 Biggest Takeaways from a ‘60 Minutes’ Interview with a Facebook Whistleblower

During a 60 Minutes interview, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen made a series of explosive assertions about the firm, including that it tried to “prioritize development over safety.”

Data scientist Haugen, 37, revealed herself to be the whistleblower who supplied records with The Wall Street Journal during the interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday.

Haugen said she quit Facebook earlier this year because she was unhappy with the company’s decisions, but not before secretly copying internal notes and papers.

These records were provided with The Wall Street Journal, which has been publishing material about Facebook’s inner workings for the past two weeks.

In an interview with broadcaster Scott Pelley, Haugen claimed that Facebook is harmful to its users and that it has removed safety safeguards to combat misinformation.

Haugen was a member of Facebook’s Civic Integrity group, which focused on election risks such as misinformation on the platform.

Since then, Facebook has stated that the leaks were “misleading,” that the business has done more good than harm, and that it continues to “make major efforts to combat the spread of disinformation and dangerous content.”

The following are five key takeaways from Haugen’s 60 Minutes interview:

Facebook is doing little to fight hate speech and violence, according to the claim.

Despite being the best in the world at it, we estimate that we may action as little as 3-5 percent of hate and approximately 6-tenths of one percent of violence and instigation on Facebook, according to a research Haugen found earlier this year.

“When we live in an information environment full of angry, hateful polarizing content, it erodes our civic trust, our faith in each other, and our ability to want to care for each other,” she continued. “The version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world.”

Myanmar, for example, was involved in ethnic violence in 2018 when the country’s military used Facebook to push genocide against the country’s Muslim minority.

Claim: Facebook put profit before the safety of its users.

