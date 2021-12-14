France, Spain, Dubai, Germany, and Austria have received the most recent Foreign Office guidance.

Due to the Omicron coronavirus strain, stricter measures have been implemented, requiring everyone entering the UK to show proof of a negative pre-departure test and to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.

Arriving in the UK from one of the 11 African nations now on the red list must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights at a cost of £2,285 for solitary travelers.

The CEOs of seven companies, including Ryanair and British Airways, wrote to Boris Johnson accusing him of violating his pledge to fix the high cost of PCR tests for travelers in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Two million persons with a driver’s license have received a £1,000 warning from Martin Lewis.

Ministers are debating whether hotel quarantine should be replaced by self-isolation at home for fully vaccinated travelers.

France

Before leaving the UK, anybody traveling to France must present documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result (PCR or antigen).

This applies to all travelers, whether or not they are completely vaccinated.

For vaccinated travelers, tests must be taken no more than 48 hours before departure, and for those who are not fully vaccinated, tests must be taken no more than 24 hours before departure.

The use of self-administered tests is not permitted.

In France, there are no limits on internal travel.

Indoor public venues and public transportation require the use of face masks.

To access various services and places, those aged 12 and over will need to show their COVID-19 status using the “pass sanitaire.”

Proof of immunization, proof of recent recovery, or a negative result from a COVID-19 test done within the last 24 hours can all be used to establish COVID-19 status.

Spain

Everyone (even children under the age of 12) should see a doctor before traveling to Spain. When traveling by air or water, children and young people must complete and sign an online Health Control Form.

You may submit this form in print version before boarding if you do not complete it electronically.

You must present the QR code (hardcopy or digital) issued when you completed the online Health Control Form before to travel while arriving in Spanish ports and airports.

Your reason for traveling from the UK to Spain will decide the additional papers you must produce at the border. “The summary has come to an end.”