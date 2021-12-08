France Releases a Saudi man who was mistakenly identified as one of Jamal Khashoggi’s killers.

On Wednesday, French authorities released a Saudi national who had been jailed after being mistakenly identified as one of the murders of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to law enforcement officials, a guy called Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi was arrested at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, which is the same name as a former member of the Saudi Royal Guard suspected of being implicated in Khashoggi’s murder.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the individual apprehended had the same first and last name as al-Otaibi, but not the same patronymic name. His passport number also did not match that of the wanted individual.

The Saudi Embassy in Paris declared the suspect had “nothing to do with the matter in question” and demanded his “prompt release” shortly after his detention.

Rémy Heitz, a prosecutor in Paris, eventually came to the same conclusion and announced an error on Wednesday. “After comprehensive checks on the identity of this person, it was confirmed that the warrant did not apply to him…he was released,” Heitz said in a statement. Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, was last seen on October 2, 2018 in a Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Officials suspect his corpse was dismembered and removed, but his remains have yet to be discovered.

Khashoggi had become a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prior to his disappearance.

Following the arrest on Tuesday, Khashoggi’s fiancée expressed optimism that justice will be done in his death.

“The arrest of one of the assailants is a critical first step toward bringing Jamal to justice. I’ve been waiting for much too long, and now the first person has been apprehended “Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, told Agence France-Presse.

However, a top French police official told Reuters that the arrest startled him. He informed the news agency that the detained individual had traveled throughout Europe in recent months and had entered France without problem in November.

The still-wanted al-Otaibi was implicated in a 2019 UN inquiry as a member of a group of persons engaged in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi when the journalist went to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to obtain a paperwork allowing him to marry Cengiz.

A report from the Central Intelligence Agency. This is a condensed version of the information.