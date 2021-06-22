France relaxes mask regulations and ends the nightly virus curfew.

Several Covid-19 restrictions have been loosened, with authorities stating that masks are no longer required outside and that an eight-month nocturnal curfew would be lifted this weekend.

The declaration by French Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker comes at a time when the country is registering roughly 3,900 new virus cases per day, down from 35,000 in the peak months of March and April.

Mr Castex expressed his delight at the “extremely positive news” and announced that the curfew would be removed on Sunday, ten days earlier than scheduled.

Outdoors, in crowded settings such as street markets and stadiums, wearing a mask would still be required, he said. And, with the exception of restaurants and bars, people were compelled to wear a mask indoors in public settings, including at work.

Mr Castex added, “We haven’t seen such a low level of virus spreading since last August,” adding that the situation was improving in all of France’s regions.

“Those favorable developments are due to the French mobilization and vaccination campaign,” he said.

More than 58 percent of the adult population in France had gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The European Union country expanded its immunization programs to people aged 12 to 18 years old on Tuesday, as part of a push to protect inhabitants as limitations are gradually eased.

Since mid-October, the French have been subjected to nighttime curfews.

From mid-January to mid-May, when the number of illnesses was at its peak, the curfew was in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., with exceptions for workers and short walks for pets. It was gradually pushed back until it began at 11 p.m.

On May 19, terraces at restaurants and cafes, as well as theatres, cinemas, and museums, reopened.

France has reopened indoor spaces in restaurants and cafés, as well as gyms and swimming pools, just last week.

A limit of 5,000 individuals can attend major sporting and cultural events, with all attendees required to provide a vaccination certificate or a negative test within the previous 48 hours.

The country has reported 110,563 confirmed viral deaths, making it one of Europe’s greatest casualties.