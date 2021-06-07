France opens its doors to travellers who have been vaccinated.

International travelers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are being welcomed back to France.

The French government has stated that coronavirus tests for vaccinated Europeans will no longer be required.

It is also allowing vaccinated visitors from the rest of the world to return if they have a negative test, including those from the United States, much of Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and North and Central America.

The new rules will take effect on Wednesday, providing a boost to France’s lucrative tourism industry, which produced tens of billions of euros and supported over one million jobs before the epidemic halted mass visitation.

The return of foreign visitors cannot come soon enough for French tour guide Linda Zenou, who has been surviving on unemployment payments since the outbreak began last month, leaving her with “no more resources, nothing.” Since guiding a busload of English and Spanish speakers around the Palace of Versailles in February 2020, the 61-year-old has had no international guests to guide.

“Every day, there are statements that the Americans are returning — ‘Whoopee!’ — and so on,” she claimed. “It will take time to put in place, and being desperate makes it difficult to be optimistic.”

The co-owner of the famous Vaux-le-Vicomte chateau, south-east of Paris, also predicted a “timid” return of foreign tourists, who used to account for approximately a quarter of the estate’s visitors.

“Hooray,” Alexandre de Vogue exclaimed when the borders were reopened. “However, we’re being cautious.”

Tourists from nations dealing with virus outbreaks and dangerous variations will still be unable to visit France. For the time being, 16 countries are on this “red list,” including India, South Africa, and Brazil. Travelers from red countries, even if vaccinated, would still need to justify their journey and be quarantined for a week.

Outside of Europe, the majority of the rest of the globe is categorized as “orange” in the French government’s new travel guide.

Vaccinated travelers from “orange” nations, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, will no longer be required to quarantine or justify their presence. (This is a brief piece.)