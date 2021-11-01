France is overreacting to the cancelled submarine deal, according to Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister.

According to the Associated Press, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce stated that France was overreacting to the abrupt termination of their submarine agreement, claiming that “we didn’t deface the Eiffel Tower.”

In September, Australia backed out of a five-year contract worth $66 million to develop diesel-electric submarines with a French business, deciding instead to form a nuclear-powered submarine alliance with the United Kingdom and the United States.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also weighed in on the diplomatic row, denying that he lied to French President Emmanuel Macron during the alternative nuclear submarine agreement negotiations. Macron and Morrison both spoke at the Group of 20 summit, where Macron claimed Australia’s new alliance was “extremely poor news for Australia’s credibility and very awful news for the trust that great partners can have with Australia.” According to the Associated Press, Macron also told reporters that Morrison lied, saying, “I don’t think, I know.” On Monday, Joyce, in the New South Wales town of Moree, pushed back against the proposal.

“Contracts contain terms and conditions, and one of those terms and conditions is that you may be able to break out of the deal. We were able to get out of that deal “Joyce remarked.

Macron’s criticism of Morrison, according to Cabinet Minister David Littleproud, is “unreasonable.”

For national security considerations, Morrison was unable to announce that the US had offered Australia nuclear-propulsion technology when the two leaders dined together in June, according to Littleproud.

Morrison stated, “I was very convinced that conventional submarines would not be able to achieve our strategic goals.”

After the submarine row erupted, Macron refused to take Morrison’s calls until just hours before the Australian PM was scheduled to go to Rome last week. Although the two did not meet in Rome, Morrison stated that they had “talked multiple times” and would likely do so again in the coming days. Both leaders are expected to attend the United Nations climate meeting. This is a condensed version of the information.